City
Staff
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto skyline

The evolution of the Toronto skyline since 1957

City
Staff
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Rewind 60 years, and Toronto's skyline is marked by only a few noteworthy stone buildings. But, everything would change in 1967 with the rise of Mies van der Rohe's TD Centre, which ushered in five decades of profound growth that completely transformed the shape of the city from a burgeoning lakeside metropolis to an international hub.

Check out how much Toronto's skyline has changed since 1957 in this photo gallery.

Lead photo by

Toronto Archives. With files from Derek Flack.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Car sharing options in Toronto

The evolution of the Toronto skyline since 1957

This is what the Danforth looked like in Toronto from 1908 to 1965

8 notable Toronto businesses that closed in October

Toronto just got sued $1.7 billion over Uber

Steve Bannon debate in Toronto will be broadcast across North America

Toronto shutting down Gardiner Expressway this weekend

An extension to the Sheppard subway is back on the table