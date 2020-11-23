These are the rules for seeing other people during lockdown in Toronto

With yet another new set of rules and restrictions coming into place for Toronto and Peel at 12:01 a.m. this morning, many people are once again moderately (and understandably) confused about what they can and cannot do.

Non-essential retail stores are now closed for in-person shopping, but can still offer delivery and curbside pick-up services. Restaurants are similarly off-limits to customers — patios included — but can prepare food and drink for takeout.

Gyms, which were allowed to reopen last weekend (with harsh restrictions in place) under Ontario's new red zone rules, are now completely shuttered in Toronto and Peel under "grey zone" lockdown measures.

Hair salons are closed but schools remain open, weddings of less than 10 people are fine but "private indoor gatherings" are banned. If it all sounds a bit convoluted to you, you're not alone.

Here's who you can actually, legally see right now under Ontario's lockdown rules, effective in Toronto and Peel Regions for at least 28 days beginning November 23:

Members of your own household indoors (with some exceptions)

No indoor organized public events or social gatherings are currently permitted under provincial orders, "except with members of the same household."

That said, individuals who live alone "may consider having exclusive, close contact with another household to help reduce the negative impacts of social isolation."

Less than 10 friends outdoors

The current limit for "outdoor organized public events and social gatherings" is 10 people, and physical distancing must be maintained at all times.

Less than 10 other people at weddings and funerals

The province has put a cap of 10 people, maximum, for both indoor and outdoor "religious services, rites or ceremonies where physical distancing can be maintained."

These limits apply to all religious services, limiting places of worship to only 10 people at a time vs. the previous cap of running at 30 per cent capacity.

Delivery people

If you're a fan of dining out, prepare to get reaquianted with your local Uber Eats drivers now that patios are closed. The one exception is if you go to a restaurant to pick the food up yourself, in which case you may also interact with someone upon picking up your order.

Medical professionals

Toronto and Peel residents are still permitted to see doctors, mental health workers, social service providers, veterinarians and recieve other medical or government-approved types of care.

This includes addiction support services such as Alcoholics Anonymous, for which groups of up to 10 people can still gather for meetings.

Lawyers and judges

Court services will remain operational throughout the lockdown, as will other unspecified "government services."

Children (but only if you are one, or work with them)

The provincial government specifies in its lockdown framework that "community centres and multi-purpose facilities (e.g., YMCA)" are allowed to be open for "permitted activities" such as child care services and day camps.

Schools will likewise remain open, allowing kids to see their teachers and classmates.

Household service providers

"Domestic and cleaning and maintenance services" are permitted under grey zone rules, meaning that people in the affected zones can still see their housekeepers, cooks, maids, butlers, nannies, babysitters, house cleaners, painters, pool cleaners, repair people and "other domestic personnel."

Industry-specific contacts

Depending on what you do for a living, you may also be permitted to interact with clients, co-workers and members of the public.

Real estate agents, for example, may still conduct property showings by appointment, while film and television productions "including all supporting activities such as hair, makeup and wardrobe" can still operate with conditions in place (eg. no studio audiences on set.)

Commercial photography is still permitted under lockdown rules, as is periodical publishing, software development, video game production and other "interactive digital media business" activities.

Fellow grocery, liquor and big box store patrons

Don't come within six feet of your fellow Walmart / LCBO / Sobey's shoppers, but you can technincally still see hundreds of other people indoors at any store considered "essential" by the province

"Supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, hardware stores, other retailers selling groceries, beer and wine and liquor stores, pharmacies and safety supply stores" are still allowed to open for in-person shopping under grey zone limits, but must run at 50 per cent capacity.