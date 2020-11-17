City
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
donald trump twitter

Someone is confusing photos of the Toronto Raptors parade for a Trump rally

We all know that U.S. President Donald Trump has been having a hard time conceding his recent loss to President-elect Joe Biden, tweeting out as recently as Monday that he, in fact, won this month's federal election.

His supporters have been likewise delusional, firmly standing by him in recent days and calling the election rigged while they demand recounts and storm Washington, D.C. in protest.

Extensive coverage of the demonstrations in the U.S. capital on Saturday night and Sunday comprised, of course, of a fair share of what Trump would call "fake news," including one tweet in particular that has Canadians cackling.

Someone seemingly attempting to spread misinformation shared what are very obviously photos of crowds at the 2019 Toronto Raptors parade, deeming them images taken of pro-Trumpers rallying in Washington.

"Washington yesterday about million of American took to the streets to support Trump against the fraudulent presidential election," the random account with a minimal following posted on Twitter on Monday. Attached were three aerial photos of packed Toronto streets honouring the Raps' NBA Championship win last June.

The tweet is among the most popular replies to Donald Trump's most recent post about winning the election, garnering nearly 2,000 likes and hundreds of retweets and quote tweets and counting in less than 24 hours.

"Wait, the 2019 Raptors championship parade is still going on? It was huge but that’s amazing to see it made it all the way to the USA! Impressive!" one user joked in response.

"Toronto Raptors said no! That was a parade for people who actually won something!" another chimed.

Amid the flurry of responses from Raptors fans who were quick to recognize celebratory floats and Toronto landmarks in the images, the poster finally realized the error of their ways, stating "the photos are from USA news sites, it looks like everything has become rigged there," though failing to identify which news sites they pulled the pics from.

Though it's quite funny to think that someone could genuinely confuse documentation of a millions-strong celebration of a Toronto sports team in Canada with that of a thousands-strong MAGA protest in Washington, it is also shocking and concerning the extent to which such disinformation is being spread and consumed south of the border these days.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim

