City
Mira Miller
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto weather

It's going to feel like 21 C in Toronto next week

City
Mira Miller
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto weather has been incredibly unpredictable lately, and that's not expected to change anytime soon. 

While the city was covered in snow just a few short days ago, temperatures are now expected to rise, and keep rising, for at least the next six days. 

According to The Weather Network's seven-day forecast, temperatures in Toronto are currently sitting at 11 C, and the expected high for Wednesday is a bright and sunny 18 C. 

Temperatures are then forecast to reach 16 C on Thursday, 18 C on Friday, 19 C on Saturday and 18 C again on Sunday. 

Meteorologists are predicting mostly sun for each of those days, and Monday is expected to be even warmer with a high of 20 C. 

When you include the humidity, Nov. 9 will likely feel like a summery 21 C. 

Long before Toronto got its first taste of wintry weather, meteorologists had been predicting above-seasonal November temperatures and an extended autumn season for the city. 

And while that reality may have seemed out of reach when fluffy frozen white stuff was falling from the sky earlier this week, it now seems Toronto really is in for a beautiful, out-of-the-ordinary month of November. 

Lead photo by

Howard Yang Photography

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

U of T was just ranked the best university in Canada

Toronto is exploring the idea of a sea bus system along the waterfront

It's going to feel like 21 C in Toronto next week

Toronto just wants this damn U.S. election to be over with already

People in Toronto couldn't stop taking photos of last night's stunning sunset

Shop owner asks people in Toronto neighbourhood to stop taking photos of strangers

People in Ontario are not all happy about Doug Ford's new reopening plan

Jagmeet Singh thinks the world will be better off if Trump loses the election