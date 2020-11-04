It's going to feel like 21 C in Toronto next week

Toronto weather has been incredibly unpredictable lately, and that's not expected to change anytime soon.

While the city was covered in snow just a few short days ago, temperatures are now expected to rise, and keep rising, for at least the next six days.

According to The Weather Network's seven-day forecast, temperatures in Toronto are currently sitting at 11 C, and the expected high for Wednesday is a bright and sunny 18 C.

Temperatures are then forecast to reach 16 C on Thursday, 18 C on Friday, 19 C on Saturday and 18 C again on Sunday.

Meteorologists are predicting mostly sun for each of those days, and Monday is expected to be even warmer with a high of 20 C.

Today is the start of an extended stretch of mostly sunny & very warm weather; Full sunshine today & afternoon temperatures more typical of the end of September! Clouds mix w/ some sun Thursday; Abundant sunshine & warm Friday & thru the weekend; Very warm into early next week pic.twitter.com/5C8AzSErPs — Doug Gillham (@gtaweather1) November 4, 2020

When you include the humidity, Nov. 9 will likely feel like a summery 21 C.

Long before Toronto got its first taste of wintry weather, meteorologists had been predicting above-seasonal November temperatures and an extended autumn season for the city.

And while that reality may have seemed out of reach when fluffy frozen white stuff was falling from the sky earlier this week, it now seems Toronto really is in for a beautiful, out-of-the-ordinary month of November.