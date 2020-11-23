Doug Ford urges people to stop panic buying in response to lockdown

Friday's announcement that Toronto and Peel Regions were moving into Grey zone level lockdown at 12:01 a.m. this morning was distressing, to say the least, and despite the words of officials, prompted another flurry of panic buying as residents worried how they'll cope.

Long lines at stores in Toronto this weekend as the city gets ready for lockdown #Toronto #lockdown https://t.co/OI3lwGje05 — blogTO (@blogTO) November 22, 2020

Premier Doug Ford was among those who asked the public to refrain from stockpiling goods, reminding Ontarians that essential businesses will be remaining open during this difficult time and tweeting out on Sunday that the government "needs everyone to be patient and ensure there isn’t unneeded pressure on our supply chains."

We know this is a difficult time, but we need everyone to be patient and ensure there isn’t unneeded pressure on our supply chains. Please don't stockpile or panic buy.



If we all do our part, there will be plenty of supply for everyone. pic.twitter.com/3WoFJdRTl2 — Doug Ford (@fordnation) November 22, 2020

But still, people in the hotspot regions cited hours-long lineups, empty shelves and general chaos at their local grocery stores, reminiscent of the first spate of major lockdown measures back in March, which led to, as we all know, a toilet paper shortage, among other things.

Panic buying everywhere in Toronto. Is everyone braindead? WTF is wrong with people? Nothing is going to sell out, there is curbside pickup, online delivery, FFS. It is embarrassing how stupid you all look lined up at Shoppers. FFS. #COVIDIOTS #Ontario #Toronto — sarrahh01 (@sarrahh011) November 22, 2020

Citizens took to social media to share their hellish shopping experiences over the weekend, even those who don't live in one of the regions being moved into the most stringent level of lockdown.

No panic buying, Doug Ford said, John Tory repeated. Then look what, even out of Toronto and Peel Region went ballistic in potential fears. If you see it took 5 months to lower to 400 daily, how many more months for 1500. I'll fire all top doctors, replace them with fresh minds — Juan Carlos Cordero (@jccordero28) November 23, 2020

Many claimed they had to forego essential items or give up on their grocery shop altogether due to crowding and unmanageable lines to get to a cash register or into a store in the first place.

It’s rough. I couldn’t even get milk and cat food because the lines were to the back of the store and out the door. Literally I just needed two things and couldn’t because of panic buying and I don’t even live in Toronto or Peel 😔 — AlexasCountryParty (@TweetheartAlexa) November 22, 2020

With bars, restaurants and non-essential stores having to move to curbside pickup and delivery only, private indoor gatherings prohibited, salons and gyms shuttered, and other strict measures implemented, the next 28 days are set to be pretty damn bleak, especially for those who own small businesses that were already floundering or who live alone.

The fact that the city's first major snowfall of the season took place on Sunday, the last day of patios, only served to further worsen spirits.

Your "Lockdown" announcement Fri. Nov. 21 created panic buying...shopping malls, retail stores, grocery stores, big boxes stores....everywhere in the Greater Toronto, ON...Not to mention...questionable masks and no distancing. Not going to be surprised at new numbers😥😢 — Marie Bedard (@MarieBe11522695) November 22, 2020

Given people's shopping habits, there's no doubt that there will be a revival of the apps designed earlier in the year to track wait times at supermarkets, LCBOs and other retailers in the city as we navigate the coming weeks.