10 options for Christmas tree delivery in Toronto

Christmas tree delivery options in Toronto are here to save the holidays. These services can take the stress out of one of the most labour-intensive parts of the holiday, and fill your home with the warm glow and seasonal smell a tree provides.

Here are some options for Christmas tree delivery in Toronto.

Contactless Christmas tree ordering is available from this floral studio, and you can also call the shop to find out more about options and details on how to order.

Balsam firs, Fraser firs, Norway spruces, blue spruces, cedars, concolour firs and dwarf Alberta spruces are all available from this nursery that will deliver to your door. They also have wreaths and other decorations to make the season bright.

You can get online delivery within the GTA of organic, fresh cut Canadian balsam fir Christmas trees here. You can also add on a tree stand or a wreath.

This local grocery store has launched a full online Christmas tree shop with a delivery option. Check out concolour firs, white pines, Scotch pines, Rocky Mountain firs, balsam firs and Fraser firs.

Get fresh cut balsam firs, Fraser firs, white pines and Scotch pines that are six feet to eight feet tall delivered by this professional nursery. They also have everything holiday-themed from puzzles to stockings, apparel, pillows, wreaths and candles to complete the picture.

Potted and unpotted balsam firs, white pines, Colorado blue spruces, Norway spruces and emerald cedars as well as stands and Christmas Tree Miracle-Gro preservative are available for delivery from this centre.

If the convenience of an artificial tree is what you're seeking, you can sort through them by height, material, colour and shape and get them delivered from this chain retailer. They also have tabletop trees, outdoor trees and much more.

$25 delivery within the GTA is available on premium Christmas trees from this limited time market. Fraser firs and balsam firs as well as wreaths and fresh Christmas greens can be delivered within borders that extend north to Hwy. 9, east to Hwy. 48, south to Lake Shore and west to Hwy. 427.

This service is doing COVID-safe delivery and installation of Christmas trees, including sanitizing credit card machines, staff temperature checks, and wearing masks, face shields and gloves. They offer delivery of firs as well as protection mats, and do stand rentals and tree disposal too.

Concolour firs for $100 plus birch poles, garlands and more can be ordered for delivery from this service that operates within Toronto.