Another storage unit party took place in Toronto this weekend

If everyone thought the first group of people who threw a massive party in a Toronto storage unit despite pandemic lockdown restrictions and gathering limits was completely idiotic, then what does that make the second?

Because yes, shockingly, it's happened yet again.

During the City's daily press briefing on Monday, Fire Chief and Emergency Management Manager Matthew Pegg shared the news that police broke up three major gatherings across Toronto over the weekend, one of which was located inside a storage locker.

The illicit shindig took place on the evening of Friday, Nov. 20 in the area of Black Creek and Trethewey Drive.

Toronto’s hottest club is a storage unit.



It’s got everything: your grandma’s old furniture, musty boxes of clothes, and dozens of people inexplicably gathered to party inside a storage unit during a global pandemic. https://t.co/OfkiDmWeDU — Matt Elliott (@GraphicMatt) November 23, 2020

The bust came less than a week after the first of such gatherings, where more than 100 people crammed into a storage locker in a facility near Kipling and Bloor.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford enthusiastically condemned the organizers and attendees of that incident, saying that he just had to "give [his] head a shake" and that "nothing ceases to amaze me now with the behaviour of some people," adding in classic Ford speak that "they must be a few fries short of a happy meal."

I don't know what y'all could be going through that you would try to party in a storage unit. — T'Chakra (@CheriPhii) November 23, 2020

Though only one charge was laid in connection with storage facility bash 2.0, Pegg said that officers also raided a second large gathering on Friday night near Lawrence Ave. W and Allen Road, which resulted in 15 fines under the Reopening Ontario Act. And, one additional person was penalized for hosting a large get-together in the Keele and Eglinton area the following evening.

Now that private indoor gatherings are completely banned in Toronto and Peel Region amid Grey-level lockdown, hopefully partiers will lay off the COVIDy celebrations and just stay the hell home for the sake of all the businesses that have had to close down and the people that are now out of work for at least the next 28 days.

And if they don't, we can only hope that they get punished to the full extent of the law, $10,000 tickets and all.