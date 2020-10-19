City
Mira Miller
Posted 6 hours ago
toronto school shooting

Police looking for man who said he planned to carry out shooting at Toronto school

Toronto police are in search of a man who threatened to carry out a shooting at an unnamed school in the city, and they're asking for the public's assistance in identifying him. 

According to police, the man wrote in an online chat to another man that he was in possession of a firearm and stated his intention to commit a shooting at an unidentified school on Friday, Oct. 16.

TPS was informed of the threat shortly after midnight on Friday, and they say immediate steps were taken to ensure the safety of potentially targeted schools.

Officers also started an investigation into identifying and locating the man from the online chat, but despite "extensive investigative efforts," the man has not yet been identified.

Police are therefore asking for the public's assistance, and they released a photo of the man today.

"While this remains an uncorroborated threat, the Toronto Police Service continues to take the necessary steps to ensure the safety of schools and students," said police.

Lead photo by

Toronto Police

