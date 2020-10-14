City
needle drop box

Toronto is adding more needle drop boxes to local parks

Toronto is putting new needle drop boxes in parks around the city so users can safely dispose of sharps and needles.

Two new drop boxes have been placed in Trinity Bellwoods Park near Queen and Strachan and St. James Park near King and Church.

Toronto Public Health installed the boxes earlier this month and are part of a city-wide initiative to reduce the impact of discarded needles and other drug use equipment, said TPH spokesperson Dr. Rita Shahin.

It comes at the same time that parks have seen an increased number of tent encampments including a large and growing one at Trinity Bellwoods which is also home to the social distancing circles.

“The intention is to make the drop boxes as accessible as possible throughout the city. There are a limited number of bins so some are placed where there is an identified need and others are placed to ensure geographic accessibility,” explained Shahin.

A map of all current needle drop box locations is provided for reference below.

Lead photo by

Friends of St James Park

