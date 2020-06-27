The social distancing circles at Trinity Bellwoods are now popular spots for photo shoots

We wanted them and we got them — the social distancing circles in Trinity Bellwoods not only promote responsible park use, but now they double as this season's it-spot for photo shoots.

The circles are a new addition to the popular park meant to make physical distancing easy and accessible and lots of people have noticed they offer an interesting aesthetic to boot.

Trinity Bellwoods has long been a haven for glam shots, with its sprawling urban backdrop and its reputation as one of the most popular parks in the city.

It's a favourite among social media-conscious park goers, influencers, local celebrities and adorable pets.

Now people have taken to centring themselves in the social distancing circles for some unique shots.

The circles were installed last month after complaints of overcrowding at the park.

They were first installed at Domino Park in Brooklyn, New York and later at Dolores Park in San Francisco.

They've proved to be an effective tool to ensure physical distancing and have taken on a life of their own with one company placing puzzles inside them for others to enjoy.

People have been having fun with the circles and they're expected to stay for the foreseeable future.