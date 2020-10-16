You can apply to be on a dating reality show in Toronto

Good old in-person dating has basically become a thing of the past in the age of the pandemic, but a new reality show set in Toronto aims to help singles find love in these strange times, and you can apply to be on the second season.

Love After Lockdown is a brand new reality dating series in which three Toronto singles are set up on several blind dates, and the hope is that they find love with one of the suitors in the end.

The dates take place at Cass Avenue snack bar near Yonge and Eglinton, and the first season of the show is set to premiere on YouTube in November.

"The series looks to pair single individuals with a match outside of their typical choice. After months of social deprivation, awkward exchanges are only bound to ensue!" reads the show's description.

"Dating has never been easy and with a pandemic halting almost all social interaction, finding love has never been more difficult, that's where Love After Lockdown comes in!"

And while the first season has yet to premiere, Love After Lockdown is already looking for blind daters for its second season.

Anyone interested in finding love in an unconventional, public and memorable way can fill out the application online, which asks questions such as "What are you looking for in a partner?" and "Anything specific about yourself that would make for good TV?"

And if dating on television just isn't your thing, at least you'll soon get to watch a new escapist reality show to help get you through the frigid and lonely winter months to come.