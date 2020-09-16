City
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
covid test centre

Ontario is getting thousands of new COVID-19 test centres

City
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Premier Doug Ford announced today that the province will soon be getting thousands of new COVID-19 test centres to help relieve some of the congestion being reported at assessment sites across the province, and they simply can't come soon enough. 

Speaking to reporters Wednesday afternoon, Ford said his government has been working with major retailers in the private sector for months now to be able to offer additional places for asymptomatic residents to get tested. 

"We'll have thousands of testing areas once we cross the Ts and dot the Is for the retailers to go out there and do the testing," Ford said. 

"I'm so grateful and I'm not going to rattle all the names off, but all the major, major retailers in this country have stepped up, they're ready, they're ready to go so it's going be very very soon."

The premier has previously stated that testing would eventually be available at local pharmacies for those without symptoms who want to get tested as a precautionary measure, and he said today that this will soon be available to Ontarians. 

Ford's comments come as people in the province's current COVID-19 hot spots — which include Toronto, Peel and Ottawa — have reported excessively long lineups outside assessment centres in hospitals. 

Residents have reportedly waited several hours to receive a test, with many being turned away or giving up entirely at the sight of hundreds of people in line ahead of them. 

The congestion at testing centres also comes just as schools are in the process of reopening across the province.

"We're going to have more testing areas than anywhere in the country, bar none," Ford said Wednesday. "Not a couple hundred, a couple thousand additional testing areas to make it convenient for people."

Meanwhile, Ontario's minister of health said the province is also working to ramp up daily testing numbers. 

Minister Christine Elliott said the province has been regularly processing between 25,000 and 30,000 tests each day, and they plan to increase that number to 50,000 as soon as possible. 

Premier Ford added that Ontario and the federal government are working on a plan that could eventually allow for "surge testing capacity of up to 78,000 tests per day on an as-needed basis in Ontario."

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Water main break in Toronto creates giant fountain in middle of downtown street

Toronto residents say local lookout point has become a drug and prostitution den

Ontario is getting thousands of new COVID-19 test centres

Ford says fines for violating gathering limits in Ontario will be highest in Canada

Multiple schools in Toronto are already dealing with COVID-19 infections

People are waiting for hours in line for COVID-19 tests at Toronto hospitals

Ontario confirms yet another COVID-19 spike with 315 new cases

How to research the history of your house in Toronto