One person dead and six injured following a boat crash at Woodbine Beach in Toronto

One person has died and six others are injured after a boat crashed into the rocks at Woodbine Beach in Toronto earlier today.

Toronto Police first reported that a boat had crashed at the beach around 12:36 p.m. on Thursday, and they said lifeguards were with the boaters and officers from the marine unit were on the scene.

Awful news from Woodbine beach this afternoon. One person has died and six others injured after a boat crashed into the rocks. pic.twitter.com/chwQsL43r2 — Angelina King (@angelinaaking) September 3, 2020

At the time, they stated that one of the boaters was unresponsive and six were being taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Then, at 2:13 p.m., TPSO posted an update indicating that the person found unresponsive after the crash was pronounced dead in hospital.

MARINE RESCUE:

Woodbine Beach

- Person who was transported VSA has succumbed to their injuries

- Pronounced deceased in hospital

- Officers have located a 7th injured party

- 4 people have been taken to hospital in total

- 3 people were treated o/s

- Investigation is underway

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 3, 2020

A seventh injured person was also identified by police, and a total of four people were taken to hospital. The remaining three were treated on site.

Toronto police say an investigation is underway into how the tragic, fatal accident occurred.

"Heartbreaking to learn about this tragedy at Woodbine Beach today," wrote city councillor Brad Bradford of the accident on Twitter.

"Our community's heart goes out to their loved ones, and wishing a safe recovery for those injured. As always, thank you to our first responders for their bravery and professionalism in the toughest situations."