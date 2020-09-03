City
Mira Miller
Posted 12 minutes ago
boat crash
boat crash

One person dead and six injured following a boat crash at Woodbine Beach in Toronto

One person has died and six others are injured after a boat crashed into the rocks at Woodbine Beach in Toronto earlier today. 

Toronto Police first reported that a boat had crashed at the beach around 12:36 p.m. on Thursday, and they said lifeguards were with the boaters and officers from the marine unit were on the scene. 

At the time, they stated that one of the boaters was unresponsive and six were being taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Then, at 2:13 p.m., TPSO posted an update indicating that the person found unresponsive after the crash was pronounced dead in hospital. 

A seventh injured person was also identified by police, and a total of four people were taken to hospital. The remaining three were treated on site. 

Toronto police say an investigation is underway into how the tragic, fatal accident occurred.

"Heartbreaking to learn about this tragedy at Woodbine Beach today," wrote city councillor Brad Bradford of the accident on Twitter

"Our community's heart goes out to their loved ones, and wishing a safe recovery for those injured. As always, thank you to our first responders for their bravery and professionalism in the toughest situations."

