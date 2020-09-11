This is when fall colours are expected to peak in Ontario this year

Fall colours in Ontario simply can't be beat, and the province is full of beautiful remote spots where you can both observe and appreciate them.

Admittedly, it's still a little early in the season to catch the foliage in its prime, but leave it to the Ontario Parks Fall Colour Report to tell you when and where the colours have already started to change.

According to the report, several of the province's parks have begun showing signs of fall colours, including Algonquin Park, Pigeon River, Quetico, Kakabeka Falls, MacGregor Point, Sleeping Giant, Rainbow Falls, Batchawana Bay, Pancake Bay, Sauble Falls and Long Point.

These parks have reported a 10 per cent colour change as of Sept. 11, while the rest remain mostly or entirely green.

But that won't be the case for much longer, and Discover Muskoka's Fall Colour Report is predicting that early fall colour viewing in the area will begin on Sept. 24 and last until the 30.

Peak maple fall colour viewing opportunities are then expected from Oct. 1 to 12, while peak golden encore fall colour viewing should last from Oct. 13 to 21.

Algonquin Park, one of the most remote and picturesque spots in the province, is meanwhile an ideal spot if you're hoping to catch the colours as early as possible.

Fall colours tend to occur earlier in the park than surrounding areas because of its high sea level, with portions of it sitting at almost 600 metres above sea level.

For comparison, Toronto is only roughly 75 metres above sea level — often resulting in several weeks' difference between when fall colours can be observed in one spot versus the other.

"Many trees are starting to lose their rich green colour and are taking on a green-yellow hue," reads Algonquin Parks' fall colour update. "A few isolated trees and branches have started to turn with a small number already changed!"

Many provincial parks have not yet reported an update on their fall colours, but they'll likely do so over the course of the next few weeks.

And while Toronto also has a number of picturesque spots from which to view the foliage once it eventually arrives, you'll have to travel outside the city if you're hoping to see the red, yellow and orange leaves as early in the season as possible.