City
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto climate protest

Activists hold sit-in at Toronto intersection to demand action on climate change

Climate activists blocked off the Bay and Wellesley intersection in downtown Toronto this afternoon to hold a socially distanced sit-in and demand immediate action on climate change. 

The protest, organized by Fridays for Future Toronto, is one of many Global Day of Climate Action demonstrations taking place all over the world today, including in other Canadian cities such as Halifax and Vancouver. 

In Toronto, activists gathered from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Bay and Wellesley streets for the protest, and participants were asked to remain six feet apart, wear a mask and practice hand hygiene to avoid spreading COVID-19,

Marshals were also on scene to direct protestors to designated seating areas for the sit-in and to enforce COVID-19 regulations.

Protestors meanwhile held signs with sayings like "Break free from fossil fuels" and "People for the planet," and repeated chants such as, "When our future's under attack what do we do? We fight back."

At one point, Indigenous drummers and singers also performed an inspiring song for fellow activists. 

Before the pandemic hit, youth-led Fridays for Future groups all over the world had been hosting weekly strikes to demand swifter and more drastic action on climate change — a movement which was first started by Swedish teen environmentalist Greta Thunberg.

The arrival of COVID-19 forced most of these in-person demonstrations to a halt, but today young advocates returned to the streets to demand that governments put a greater emphasis on transitioning away from fossil fuels and invest in a greener future for all.

Mike Layton

