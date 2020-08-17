Transport truck caught on video driving down busy bike path in Toronto

For a city that's somewhat notorious for prioritizing cars, Toronto has been feeling a lot more pedestrian- and cyclist-friendly these days, with a slew of new bike lanes and walkable road spaces, some temporary and others permanent.

Unfortunately, between flattened bike lane dividers and cars parked and blatantly blocking paths reserved for cyclists, it seems these new additions have been a bit confusing for drivers and unsafe for those using them.

Take, for example, the 18-wheeler Sysco truck that was filmed driving and then parking not just partway in a roadside bike lane, but fully in the middle of a bustling pedestrian and cyclist path that is completely separate from the actual road late last week.

A transport truck was spotted driving down a cyclist path in Toronto that definitely isn't meant for cars - 📹 @wardFORpeople #Toronto #bikeTO pic.twitter.com/ZeghZOF1LE — blogTO (@blogTO) August 17, 2020

Filmed on Friday by a cyclist who says in the footage that they were unable to catch up to the truck despite peddling "a good speed," the transport is seen taking up virtually the entire Martin Goodman Trail that runs adjacent to Lakeshore Blvd along Lake Ontario's shoreline, narrowly missing a number of residents on their bikes.

The driver seems to realize he's gotten himself into a bit of a pickle, but continues on nonetheless, even as the path drastically tapers and curves sharply to the left.

The truck at one point almost reverses into a moving cyclist as the driver tries to maneuver back onto Lakeshore, eliciting a gasp from the camera person, and also stops for a period of time to park and block the route (shown in a second video).

Though this certainly isn't the only time in recent memory that a vehicle — a large one at that — has been seen showing such flagrant disregard for cyclists, it is arguably one of the worst instances caught on camera.

Luckily, no one was injured in the more than two-minute-long clip, though it's doubtful the driver's job with Sysco will be safe after this.