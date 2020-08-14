This is how many tickets enforcement officers have issued in Toronto this month

Toronto bylaw officers have been out and about over the past few weeks to ensure residents and businesses are complying with a number of rules in place to prevent COVID-19 transmission, and the city just released information on how many complaints, warnings and tickets have been issued so far this month.

According to a news release from the city, bylaw officers have handed out more than 2,400 warnings about physical distancing, alcohol, bonfires and littering bylaws since the start of August.

Just yesterday, meanwhile, the city says they received 25 complaints related to park use and physical distancing.

And so far this month, enforcement officers have issued 16 tickets related to liquor, open fires and social distancing.

The city is taking the opportunity to remind Torontonians that provincial orders under the Reopening Ontario (A Flexible Response to COVID-19) Act and the city bylaw requiring physical distancing in parks and public squares remain in effect.

"As the virus continues to circulate in the community, residents are reminded to adhere to Toronto Public Health's advice to practise physical distancing, stay within their social circle of no more than 10 people, wash hands often and wear a mask or face covering where mandatory or when physical distancing cannot be maintained," notes the release.

"Wearing a mask or face covering is required in indoor public spaces in Toronto."

And in addition to enforcement with individuals, the city is also conducting proactive inspections of liquor-licensed establishments.

Enforcement officers, Toronto Public Health, Toronto Police Service and the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario are working together to do this work to "address businesses that, despite widespread efforts to educate them on public health requirements to keep their customers, employees and the public safe, continue to disobey provincial statutes, regulations, the advice of public health officials and municipal by-laws."

As a result of these efforts, officers issued five tickets to businesses relating to the Liquor Licence Act and Chapter 608 Alcohol Enforcement yesterday alone.

So if you're planning to head out for a good time this weekend, be sure to continue to follow public health advice and Toronto's rules to avoid getting stuck with a warning letter or a hefty, unwanted fine.