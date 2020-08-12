Shoppers Drug Mart just opened its first medical clinic in Toronto

Canada's largest retail pharmacy chain is getting into the family medicine game with the unveiling of its own brand new, corporately-managed medical clinics, the first of which just opened in Toronto.

The Health Clinic by Shoppers (name trademarked) is described as a "primary-care and family practice clinic" where patients / customers can access "medical services and trusted advice."

Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. formally announced the location of its first clinic on Wednesday morning: You can find it in the Lawrence and Dufferin area at 770 Lawrence Ave. West.

Unlike a traditional doctor's office or clinic, the Health Clinic by Shoppers is entirely owned and operated by the Shoppers Drug Mart Corporation, which was acquired in 2014 by Canada's largest food retailer (Loblaw Companies Limited.)

The brand new clinic at Lawrence and Dufferin is the first of three expected to open within the GTA over the next year.

"We know Canadians want and need more from their primary care," said Shoppers Drug Mart president Jeff Leger in a release announcing the company's foray into branded medical clinics. "The Health Clinic by Shoppers combines convenience and technology in a way that is increasingly relevant to Canadians looking for health and wellness support."

Opening up a full on medical clinic is no easy task, of course. To create the new healthcare service, Shoppers had to establish a Physician Advisory Board and rely on "a team of individuals with extensive experience in health clinic operations and management."

Supported by the board of doctors, Shoppers designed its new health care clinic model to "make healthcare more accessible for patients" with extended operating hours and a plethora of virtual care services.

The clinics will host a suite of different family medicine services, according to Shoppers, and make use of existing technologies like online appointment booking and electronic health records.

"The COVID 19 pandemic has had a substantial impact on both the way Canadians access health care and on how physicians deliver primary care to their patients," said Dr. Barry McLellan of the project's Physician Advisory Board.

"Through an enhanced experience of consistent quality of care, convenient hours, technology-enabled and virtual care services all delivered in a modern clinic space, the Health Clinic by Shoppers is uniquely positioned to provide high-quality, patient-centered healthcare to Canadians."