City
Tanja Saric
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
active to

People are blaming ActiveTO for a spike in accidents on the Gardiner Expressway

City
Tanja Saric
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto drivers have not been too happy with the ActiveTO initiative lately, blaming the program for a rise in accidents around a busy highway. 

Back in June, the city announced a plan to make sure Toronto residents have enough space to get outside and enjoy the summer weather, while also following physical-distancing rules.

Part of this initiative was closing some major roads on the weekends in an attempt to allow people to walk and bike safely.

Road closures will be in place until September on Lake Shore Boulevard East and West as well as Bayview Avenue from Front Street East to Rosedale Valley Road and River Street from Gerrard Street East to Bayview Avenue. 

Now, frustrated drivers are taking to social media to express their disappointment with the initiative which they say is causing traffic and accidents on the Gardiner Expressway. 

Some drivers have even been making illegal turns to avoid the traffic backup activeTO creates.

The Jameson exit on the Gardiner Expressway eastbound has been particularly problematic.

"@PaulaFletcherTO @JohnTory It’s time to rethink ActiveTo road closures. Two weekends in a row there has been a serious accident on the Gardiner expressway causing MASSIVE delays to enter the city. Yesterday was almost a 2 hour delay," another person wrote.

Others called for ActiveTO to be cancelled when the weather doesn't allow for most outdoor activities.

Recently, news of accidents and delays on the Gardiner Expressway have been nonstop as drivers entering the city have little choice but to take the crowded expressway. 

Don't worry drivers, September is around the corner. 

Lead photo by

Devilz Desire

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

People are blaming ActiveTO for a spike in accidents on the Gardiner Expressway

Guy climbs on top of moving TTC bus to impress strangers on the internet

COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at Toronto hospital

You may soon be able to get a COVID-19 test at Shoppers Drug Mart in Ontario

New concrete bike lane barrier prevents car from ramming into Toronto cyclists

Plaques in Toronto detailing racist history of Baby Point and Jarvis lead to renaming calls

Crowds flocked to Toronto beaches to escape the heat this weekend

Farmer's Almanac forecasts a snowier-than-usual winter for Toronto