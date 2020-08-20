Another major thunderstorm forecasted for Toronto

Toronto's weather has gone back and forth between sweltering heat and intense thunderstorms for the majority of the summer so far, and it seems that pattern is set to continue this weekend.

According to The Weather Network, another major storm is headed for the city this Friday.

In a blog post published Thursday morning, Weather Network meteorologists said the heat and humidity are once again on the rise following a few consecutive days of cooler, more fall-like weather.

But as temperatures and humidex values rise, so too does the storm risk.

And come Friday, a severe thunderstorm risk will be present in southern Ontario, with storms likely to reach Toronto, north and east GTA, and eastern Ontario in the afternoon and evening.

Hot and muggy temperatures are meanwhile expected to stick around throughout the weekend, with the potential for another thunderstorm on Sunday.

"The hot, muggy conditions will continue through the weekend and into mid-next week with temperatures reaching the upper 20s and lower 30s," notes the blog post. "The humidex will reach the upper 30s."

And for those of you who thrive in the hot sunny weather, you'll be glad to know that it's expected to stick around well past August, making for summer-like September before the cold weather finally sets in.