Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Toronto with risk of flooding and hail

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the City of Toronto, and all you have to do is look outside your window to see the torrential downpour for yourself.

At 3:22 p.m. on Monday, the national weather agency issued an alert for the region which stated that meteorologists are currently tracking a severe thunderstorm that could produce strong wind gusts, pieces of hail the size of a nickel, and heavy rain.

The c̶a̶l̶m̶ storm before the storm in Toronto pic.twitter.com/LnM4zLw6C0 — Michael Smith (@MSmithCanes) August 17, 2020

"A severe thunderstorm with torrential rain will move eastward over downtown Toronto over the next hour," the alert states. "Local flooding is likely."

Environment Canada says anyone in the area should take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches, and the agency also says heavy downpours are likely to cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

As a result, Enirvonment Canada is warning motorists to avoid driving through water on roads.

Photos and videos of the storm, which has already touched down in the city, have been flooding in on social media.

Many local residents have posted footage of dark skies, lightning, rain and hail.

Storm clouds rolling through Toronto. pic.twitter.com/IyOfQIuDeh — julia (@julescvv) August 17, 2020

But while the weather might be beautiful to watch from your window, be sure to stay safe and do everything in your power to avoid getting caught in this massive rainstorm.