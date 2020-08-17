City
Mira Miller
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
hail storm

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Toronto with risk of flooding and hail

City
Mira Miller
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the City of Toronto, and all you have to do is look outside your window to see the torrential downpour for yourself. 

At 3:22 p.m. on Monday, the national weather agency issued an alert for the region which stated that meteorologists are currently tracking a severe thunderstorm that could produce strong wind gusts, pieces of hail the size of a nickel, and heavy rain.

"A severe thunderstorm with torrential rain will move eastward over downtown Toronto over the next hour," the alert states. "Local flooding is likely."

Environment Canada says anyone in the area should take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches, and the agency also says heavy downpours are likely to cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. 

As a result, Enirvonment Canada is warning motorists to avoid driving through water on roads.

Photos and videos of the storm, which has already touched down in the city, have been flooding in on social media.

Many local residents have posted footage of dark skies, lightning, rain and hail. 

But while the weather might be beautiful to watch from your window, be sure to stay safe and do everything in your power to avoid getting caught in this massive rainstorm.

Lead photo by

Cory Thistlethwaite

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Woman shuts down major Toronto street by driving wheelchair into traffic

Toronto schools will be allowed to use city parks for outdoor classes

Multiple people dead after drowning at Scarborough Bluffs in Toronto this weekend

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Toronto with risk of flooding and hail

At least 12 more international flights with COVID-19 entered Toronto in the past 2 weeks

Mississauga police hailed for saving boy found dangling from apartment window

Huge garbage truck fire shuts down Toronto intersection

Admins of Toronto Facebook group against homeless shelters accused of bullying