City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto weather

Here's what the weather will be like in Toronto this September

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It's been a gorgeous summer in Toronto this year for people who like hot weather — but winter is coming. It's always coming.

But first, there's fall!

Weather Network meteorologist Dr. Doug Gillham just shared what he calls a "sneak peak" of what Mother Nature has in store for us this September.

Sun-seekers will be pleased to know that the hot, humid weather we've been experiencing all summer to date will stick around long past August. 

"There will be plenty of summer warmth in September for most people," says Gilham of next month's temperatures.

"For southern Ontario and southern Quebec, we will likely have several more days that approach or exceed 30°C before we settle into more consistent fall weather."

Speaking of fall weather, temperatures will dip slightly over the next few days, dropping as low as 14 C in Toronto on Wednesday night.

The cooldown will be short-lived, however, as heat surges back into the region just in time for this weekend.

Saturday is expected to be sunny and warm at 29 C with a "feels like" temperature of 35 C thanks to the humidex.

Enjoy what will amount to the coolest weather we've experienced in months while you can, because September's going to be steamy.

Let's just hope the rest of autumn follows suit so that we have a little more time outdoors before the darkness arrives.

Lead photo by

Lauren O'Neil

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

People are trying to trick Toronto parking enforcement officers with old tickets

U of T ranked top university in Canada for academics

Ontario to begin work on building the controversial Scarborough subway extension

Here's what the weather will be like in Toronto this September

Photos from the storm in Toronto look like they came straight out of the apocalypse

Broadview Hotel in Toronto in fight with employees over COVID-19 layoffs

The TTC might replace less popular bus routes with Uber

Ontario confirms highest number of new COVID-19 cases so far this month