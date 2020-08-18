Here's what the weather will be like in Toronto this September

It's been a gorgeous summer in Toronto this year for people who like hot weather — but winter is coming. It's always coming.

But first, there's fall!

Weather Network meteorologist Dr. Doug Gillham just shared what he calls a "sneak peak" of what Mother Nature has in store for us this September.

Sun-seekers will be pleased to know that the hot, humid weather we've been experiencing all summer to date will stick around long past August.

"There will be plenty of summer warmth in September for most people," says Gilham of next month's temperatures.

"For southern Ontario and southern Quebec, we will likely have several more days that approach or exceed 30°C before we settle into more consistent fall weather."

Despite some parts of the country seeing a cooldown this week, there will be plenty of summer warmth in September for most people. — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) August 18, 2020

Speaking of fall weather, temperatures will dip slightly over the next few days, dropping as low as 14 C in Toronto on Wednesday night.

The cooldown will be short-lived, however, as heat surges back into the region just in time for this weekend.

Saturday is expected to be sunny and warm at 29 C with a "feels like" temperature of 35 C thanks to the humidex.

Enjoy what will amount to the coolest weather we've experienced in months while you can, because September's going to be steamy.

Let's just hope the rest of autumn follows suit so that we have a little more time outdoors before the darkness arrives.