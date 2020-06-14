It's going to feel like 35 C in Toronto this week as heat wave sets in

Brace yourselves for another hot, hot (but slightly less humid) week, Toronto — and by "week" I mean at least two weeks, beginning Wednesday, if forecasts are correct.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 32 C on Thursday after temperatures shoot up throughout the week, from the current 17 C to 28 C by Wednesday.

Friday and Saturday will both see highs of at least 31 C, according to the weather agency, with a mix of sun and cloud expected throughout. Humidity, however, will likely make it feel much warmer and stickier outside.

The Weather Network is forecasting a felt air temperature of 35 C on Friday and of 33 C on Thursday, though it should be noted that Environment Canada and The Weather Network have different predictions for how this week will play out.

While EnviroCan is forecasting a high of 32 C on Thursday, the Weather Network predicts it'll only be 29 C. If the former is correct, it could feel closer to 37 C that day.

Either way, it's going to be steamy.

Temperatures are expected to cool down slightly over the course of next weekend, but forecasts suggest that wetter weather is in store: Saturday and Sunday both come with a risk of thunderstorms throughout the day. Next Tuesday and Thursday are also expected to be rainy, but that's next week's problem.

This week, keep yourself safe from heat-related illnesses by staying cool whenever possible and hydrating on the regular.