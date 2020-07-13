Toronto is reopening Riverdale Farm and High Park Zoo

While residents of Toronto may be feeling disappointed about today's news that we're one of 10 regions not permitted to enter Stage 3 of reopening at the end of this week, at least there are now a few more outdoor activities to add to your summer bucket list.

The City of Toronto just announced that the Riverdale Farm and High Park Zoo will both reopen to the public starting tomorrow.

Speaking during the city's press briefing Monday, Mayor John Tory added that Allan Gardens and Centennial Park Conservatory will also reopen their doors on Tuesday.

"Riverdale Farm is home to a variety of livestock and other farm animals including domesticated waterfowls, chickens, turkeys, and pigs, and is a working farm," Tory said.

"While people can still tour the historic working farm's 7.5 acres, people will not be permitted to tour the farm buildings including the pig and poultry barns."

He added that High Park Zoo will be open daily with free walk-through access for the public, and that people should remember to follow public health guidelines when attending any of these locations.