Toronto Police investigating racist notes left at TTC station as hate crime

The Toronto Police Service is investigating an incident that took place at Finch West Subway Station as hate-motivated mischief, and they're asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect.

According to police, on June 11 at at 2:40 a.m., officers responded to a call at the TTC station.

Upon arrival, they found that a man had left cardboard pieces around the station which "contained derogatory messages aimed at the Black community."

"The incident is being investigated as a hate-motivated criminal offence," reads a release from TPS.

Police are asking the public to help identify the suspect, who is described as aged 28 to 35 years old, with a full beard and long hair tied back.

They say he was wearing a black hoodie with writing on the right sleeve, a black and red 'Deadpool' baseball hat, long dark shorts, black boots, and black socks at the time of incident.

He was also carrying an 'Avengers' backpack and plastic bag.

Security footage has been released to the public in an effort to help identify the man, and anyone who recognizes him is being urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

"If it is alleged a criminal offence was committed (such as assault or mischief) and it is believed to have been motivated by bias, prejudice or hate, the officer-in-charge will consult with the Crown. If a person is charged and convicted of the offence, the Judge will take into consideration hate as an aggravating factor when imposing a sentence," notes the TPS release.



"Wilful promotion of hatred and advocating genocide are hate propaganda (hate speech) offences which require the Attorney General's consent. Members of the Hate Crime Unit will provide assistance and support to the divisional investigators in seeking the Attorney General's consent to lay these charges, if applicable. These charges are often laid at a later time."