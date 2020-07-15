Ontario confirms lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since end of March

Ontario health officials are reporting just 102 new cases of COVID-19 today, marking the lowest case update since March 25.

This new number represents an increase of just 0.3 per cent from the previous report, and brings the province's case total to 37,052 to date.

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, 31 of Ontario's 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with fully 19 of them reporting no new cases.

Today, Ontario is reporting 102 cases of #COVID19, a 0.3% increase and the lowest number of new daily cases reported since March 25. Locally, 31 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with fully 19 of them reporting no new cases. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) July 15, 2020

Some 32,920 cases are now considered to be resolved, with 135 new resolved cases reported since yesterday.

Ontario is also reporting nine new deaths today, bringing the total death count to 2,732.

With these updates, a total of 1,400 active cases remain.

Testing also remains high in the province, with 23,769 tests completed throughout Ontario yesterday. A backlog of 22,029 tests remains under investigation.

The low case number comes after the province announced that 24 of Ontario's 34 public health units can enter Stage 3 of reopening this Friday, with the 10 final regions (including Toronto) required to remain in Stage 2 for the time being.