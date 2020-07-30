Ontario reports fewer than 100 new cases of COVID-19 for second day in a row

As Toronto and Peel prepare to join the majority of Ontario in Stage 3 of reopening tomorrow, the province is reporting more good news in terms of new cases.

According to Ontario's daily case summary, just 89 new cases were confirmed by public health units across the province yesterday.

This follows the previous increase of just 76 new cases, making it the second day in a row that fewer than 100 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed within Ontario.

The new cases represent a 0.2 per cent increase from the previous report and an additional 165 cases are also now considered to be resolved.

For the second day in a row, Ontario is reporting fewer than 100 new cases of #COVID19, with 89 new cases, a 0.2% increase. Locally, 28 of the province’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 17 of them reporting no new cases. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) July 30, 2020

This two-day trend will likely come as welcome news to those who are anxious about the possibility of a surge in new cases thanks to Stage 3, though health officials continue to warn that the virus remains in circulation and it is as important as ever to continue following public health advice.

In addition the new cases, the province has sadly confirmed three new deaths in Ontario, leaving a total of 1,397 active cases.

A total of 27,676 tests were completed by healthcare workers across the province yesterday, and another 28,267 remain under investigation.

A closer look at #COVIDー19 daily changes in #Ontario



New cases: 89

New deaths: 3

New resolved: 165



Thicker lines = 7 day moving averages.#COVID19 #COVID19ON #covid19Canada pic.twitter.com/Mw9Otatgrd — Dr. Jennifer Kwan (@jkwan_md) July 30, 2020

While Ontario's numbers do seem be trending in the right direction, evidence from other jurisdictions suggests that this is not the time for complacency.

Provincial officials have also made it clear that they will not hesitate to shut things down again if cases begin to spike so it is imperative that residents continue to practice social distancing and proper hygiene.

"More businesses and services are able to reopen thanks to the collective efforts of all Ontarians to limit the spread of the virus," said Minister of Health Christine Elliott yesterday.

"While public health trends across the province are positive, we continue to closely monitor Windsor-Essex so that we can move the community into Stage 3 when the time is right. No matter which stage a region is in, everyone needs to continue to follow public health advice to protect themselves, their families and community."