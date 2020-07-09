Ontario extends pandemic emergency orders for two more weeks

The Ontario government has once again extended pandemic emergency orders, put in place under s.7.0.2(4) of the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, until July 22.

In a news release published Thursday morning, the province said this will allow them to maintain flexibility to protect public health and safety, even as the economy continues to reopen and more people return to a sense of normalcy.

The extension permits the provincial government to protect the public from COVID-19 by allowing for the redeployment of frontline staff in long-term care facilities, retirement homes and other congregate care settings, like women's shelters and residential services.

It will also allow public health units to redeploy or hire staff to support case management and contact tracing.

The news comes as the government recently brought forward a motion in the Ontario legislature that, if passed, would extend the provincial declaration of emergency until July 24.

The province has also introduced a bill that would allow for emergency orders to be extended and amended as needed for another year, even after the declaration of emergency has ended.

"Our government is getting Ontario back on track and more people back to work, but at the same time taking steps to ensure we don't undo the tremendous progress we have made together," said Premier Doug Ford in the release.

"By keeping these emergency measures in place, we will continue to support our frontline care providers, protect our most vulnerable, and ensure we can rapidly respond to potential outbreaks or surges."