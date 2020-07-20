It's going to feel like 35 C or more in Toronto almost every day this week

Hot temperatures in Toronto won't be letting up anytime soon so brace yourselves for another sweaty scorching hot week.

Today, temperatures will reach a high of 29 C in Toronto, feeling more like 34 C with humidity. The Weather Network is also forecasting it will feel like 29 C on Tuesday. These, shockingly, will be some of the cooler days of the week.

After a stormy Sunday, complete with tornado warnings, the early part of the new week looks a lot more tranquil in Ontario. — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) July 20, 2020

Things will then heat up for the middle of the week with Wednesday feeling like 35 C, and Thursday and Friday feeling like 36 C.

Even the weekend won't see any relief with temperatures reaching even higher numbers. Saturday will be 30 C feeling like 38 C and it will feel like 41 C on Sunday.

With summer temperatures reaching these levels, be careful if you do plan on being outside. Remember to stay hydrated and wear lots of sunscreen. Ice cream won't hurt either.