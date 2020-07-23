It's going to feel like 41 C in Toronto this weekend

Temperatures in Toronto are set to be scorching hot this weekend, so be sure to find a way to cool off from the intense humidity headed for the city.

According to The Weather Network, meteorologists are forecasting that Friday will reach a high of 27 C and feel like 34 C with the humidex — and it's only going to get hotter from there.

Saturday skies will be mainly sunny and the high for the day is expected to reach 30 C, though it'll feel like 36 C with the humidity.

On Sunday, a similar high of 32 C is forecasted, though it's expected to feel like a boiling 41 C.

Another surge in the heat and humidity will make for more uncomfortable conditions across Ontario this weekend, with humidex values expected to hover around the low- to mid-30s. #ONwx #ONstorm — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) July 23, 2020

Temperatures currently predicted for early next week are likewise hot and humid, so don't expect much relief from the heat anytime soon.

"By the weekend... the heat and humidity will increase again, making for more uncomfortable conditions. Daytime highs are expected to hit or exceed the 30-degree mark Saturday throughout the south and humidex values will reach the low 40s this weekend as a giant upper high heats most of the continent," reads a blog post from The Weather Network.

"A peek ahead reveals not much in the way of relief from the heat, with temperatures staying at or a little below 30°C into at least early next week."