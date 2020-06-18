City
Lisa Power
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
eglinton station

It was total chaos at Eglinton Station yesterday as packed crowds waited for the TTC

City
Lisa Power
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Eglinton Station may no longer smell like delicious cinnamon buns but it will always be part of a transit network notorious for overcrowding.

Images from yesterday show hundreds of riders inside the station's bus terminal and outside on Yonge and Eglinton streets after a subway service disruption on Line 1 that lasted more than 40 minutes.

Physical distancing appears to have been difficult for many as they waited for shuttle buses inside the terminal. One customer reported mixed instructions from operators and crowds do not appear to have been organized.

Masks were not widely utilized by customers, although they will be mandatory beginning July 2.

This scene reinforces serious health and safety concerns for those considering returning to public transit.

The TTC has outlined numerous measures it plans to implement to reduce, or at least manage, crowding on TTC vehicles.

Some of these include limiting access to stations and vehicles, directional signage, allowing shuttle buses to board only outside of stations and employing "COVID-19 ambassadors" to direct customers — several things that might've helped mitigate yesterday's situation.

The TTC is set to begin implementing these measures in the coming weeks as the city reopens and in anticipation of increased ridership moving into September when more people head back to work and school.

Lead photo by

@TomCapli

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Pierre Elliott Trudeau statue near Toronto painted in blackface

More than 1,000 people have now died from COVID-19 in Toronto

Police just made the largest fentanyl bust in Ontario history

This is how to build your social circle in Ontario and the rules you need to know

It was total chaos at Eglinton Station yesterday as packed crowds waited for the TTC

Doug Ford plans to extend Ontario's state of emergency yet again

These are the reopening stages in Ontario and where we're at in the process

Ontario reports only 173 new cases of COVID-19 for promising 5-day trend