It was total chaos at Eglinton Station yesterday as packed crowds waited for the TTC

Eglinton Station may no longer smell like delicious cinnamon buns but it will always be part of a transit network notorious for overcrowding.

Images from yesterday show hundreds of riders inside the station's bus terminal and outside on Yonge and Eglinton streets after a subway service disruption on Line 1 that lasted more than 40 minutes.

Physical distancing appears to have been difficult for many as they waited for shuttle buses inside the terminal. One customer reported mixed instructions from operators and crowds do not appear to have been organized.

@TTChelps confusion at Eglinton as no service to St Clair. Train message said go on the street for Southbound. Outside supervisor said inside. Inside staff said outside. We go out then brought in again. No #socialdistancing #ttc #toronto pic.twitter.com/sK9d7VAhri — Mae (@northernangel8) June 17, 2020

Masks were not widely utilized by customers, although they will be mandatory beginning July 2.

This scene reinforces serious health and safety concerns for those considering returning to public transit.

Hi Tomas, there hasn't been subway service between Eglinton and St. Clair for ~40 minutes unfortunately. We have requested 27 shuttle buses to operate between the stations ^DM — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) June 17, 2020

The TTC has outlined numerous measures it plans to implement to reduce, or at least manage, crowding on TTC vehicles.

Some of these include limiting access to stations and vehicles, directional signage, allowing shuttle buses to board only outside of stations and employing "COVID-19 ambassadors" to direct customers — several things that might've helped mitigate yesterday's situation.

The TTC is set to begin implementing these measures in the coming weeks as the city reopens and in anticipation of increased ridership moving into September when more people head back to work and school.