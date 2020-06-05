City
Lisa Power
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
eaton centre boarded up

The Toronto Eaton Centre is shutting down this weekend because of protests

Protests are continuing this weekend in Toronto and there's now fear of riots on Saturday and the Eaton Centre isn't taking any chances.

The mall posted to Twitter today saying that due to "large gatherings planned in the city over the weekend, CF Toronto Eaton Centre will be closed."

It's one of many storefronts in the city that is taking precautions as people take to the streets to protest anti-Black racism and police brutality.

Parts of it and the storefronts around Yonge-Dundas Square have been blocked off with plywood, as well as neighbouring stores like Hudson's Bay to the south.

Many non-essential business were boarded up during the closure. Early on in the economic shutdown, some of the mall's stores took their own measures to prevent looting, such as H&M, while the Eaton Centre placed cement barricades around its perimeter.

Now concerns over riots similar to those witnessed in the U.S. happening in Toronto have intensified and many of the newly reopened stores have chosen to board themselves up again.

The TTC has also announced that entrances to Queen and Dundas stations from the Eaton Centre will be closed this weekend.

The mall has been open during the shutdown for essential services, and has been working to gradually reopen in its entirety to the public.

It's set to reopen on Monday, June 8.

