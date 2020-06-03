This is how Toronto businesses are donating to Black Lives Matter and anti-racism

Toronto businesses have been stepping up to the plate and donating profits to Black Lives Matter and other anti-racism funds right now.

As black squares swept social media this week, businesses in Toronto were just as quick to offer more than silence — they've been pledging all of their sales on certain days to fund fighting racism.

Floral design studio Patchouli is donating 100 per cent of their profits from contactless deliveries this week to Black Lives Matter. Medium arrangements are $125. "We've decided to use our platform in the best way we know how... Flowers," reads an Instagram post from the studio.

Another flower shop, Miss Pippa's, is also donating 100 per cent of profits this week, but to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

Cops (especially in light of their name) along with sister pop-up Well Done Burgers is pledging all sales from June 5 to Black Lives Matter Canada. "One of our businesses, cops coffee and doughnuts was born out of a stereotype and we absolutely do NOT identify with any police brutality what so ever," reads their post.

Primrose Bagel is already on it, donating all sales from June 2 to Campaign Zero and Black Lives Matter.

Extra Burger is donating all sales from June 3 to Black Lives Matter. "We want to try to have a meaningful impact on our community and make sure our own company culture is reflective of the things we share online," they wrote in a post on Instagram.