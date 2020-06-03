This is how Toronto businesses are donating to Black Lives Matter and anti-racism
Toronto businesses have been stepping up to the plate and donating profits to Black Lives Matter and other anti-racism funds right now.
As black squares swept social media this week, businesses in Toronto were just as quick to offer more than silence — they've been pledging all of their sales on certain days to fund fighting racism.
Our hearts have been so heavy reading the news this week. We realize that staying silent in the face of racism is to be complicit. And we can no longer sit idly as BIPOC in our community face such extreme injustice. We've decided to use our platform in the best way we know how... Flowers. We are adding a new batch of deliveries next week and will be donating 100% of the proceeds to @blklivesmatter. We've also added a small bouquet option for this week only. The link to order is in our bio. Thank you for helping us support Black Lives Matter. #blacklivesmatter #justiceforgeorgefloyd #regiskorchinskipaquet
Floral design studio Patchouli is donating 100 per cent of their profits from contactless deliveries this week to Black Lives Matter. Medium arrangements are $125. "We've decided to use our platform in the best way we know how... Flowers," reads an Instagram post from the studio.
Another flower shop, Miss Pippa's, is also donating 100 per cent of profits this week, but to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.
We are absolutely heartbroken. No words can begin to express the pain that the black community has had to endure. We are committing to standing in solidarity with you and by you, to speak up when justice and racial equality is not being displayed and play our part in the solution and not the problem. One of our businesses, cops coffee and doughnuts was born out of a stereotype and we absolutely do NOT identify with any police brutality what so ever. These despicable acts that continue to this day are an abomination to society and need to stop. We understand it’s just a drop in the ocean, but we are pledging all sales on Friday June 5th, as a company, cops doughnuts & Well done burgers to the Black Lives Matter foundation Canada. Please donate to Black Lives Matter or another fund fighting for racial justice. Please speak up. Please stand for the Black community. #BlackLivesMatter #blackouttuesday
Cops (especially in light of their name) along with sister pop-up Well Done Burgers is pledging all sales from June 5 to Black Lives Matter Canada. "One of our businesses, cops coffee and doughnuts was born out of a stereotype and we absolutely do NOT identify with any police brutality what so ever," reads their post.
Primrose Bagel is already on it, donating all sales from June 2 to Campaign Zero and Black Lives Matter.
Extra Burger is donating all sales from June 3 to Black Lives Matter. "We want to try to have a meaningful impact on our community and make sure our own company culture is reflective of the things we share online," they wrote in a post on Instagram.
