Ontario confirms lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since March

The downward trend in Ontario's new cases of COVID-19 continues today, as the province is reporting just 111 new cases.

This represents an increase of just 0.3 per cent from the previous report, and it marks the lowest number of cases reported in a 24-hour period since March 25.

Ontario public health units also performed a record-high number of tests yesterday, with 30,780 tests completed throughout the province.

Some 1,294,314 tests have been completed throughout Ontario to date, and a backlog of 27,344 cases remains.

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, the high testing rate coupled with so few new cases have resulted in the positivity rate dropping to new lows.

With nearly 31,000 tests processed yesterday, testing in Ontario remains at all-time highs—and with so few cases our positivity rate has dropped to new lows. Hospitalizations, ICU admissions and vented patients all also continue to decline. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) June 26, 2020

A total of 226 new cases are also considered to be resolved today, leading to 115 less active cases. According to the province's dedicated COVID-19 webpage, 86.7 per cent of all cases are now considered resolved.

And with three new deaths sadly confirmed, 1,918 active cases remain within Ontario as of Friday morning.

The five-day rolling average of new cases has now decreased to 168, a number which stood at 181 at this time last week.

But while the extremely low case number is reason for cautious optimism, Elliott says it's important not to get too excited over a single day's results.

"While very welcome news, we shouldn't draw too many conclusions from one day of data," she wrote on Twitter Friday morning. "Rather, we'll continue to keep a close eye on what is hopefully the continuation of our downward trend."