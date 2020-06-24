Ontario just extended its state of emergency once again

As expected, a PC motion tabled last Wednesday to extend Ontario's ongoing state of emergency until at least July 15 has passed in the legislature.

"We are hopeful that another extension of the Declaration of Emergency will not be needed as we see improvements in the public health trends and as people and businesses continue to act responsibly and adapt to the new environment," said Premier Doug Ford in a release announcing the news Wednesday morning.

"As we gradually and safely reopen our economy, our frontline care providers can continue to rely on these emergency orders to better protect our seniors and most vulnerable citizens and provide the flexibility to put resources where they're needed most."

Ontario’s Declaration of Emergency is being extended until July 15. This provides the government with additional time and the necessary tools to maintain the fight against #COVID19 as more Ontario businesses, services and amenities reopen. Learn more: https://t.co/s3bdI1S88w pic.twitter.com/txzjS9AY6Z — Ministry of the Solicitor General (@ONsafety) June 24, 2020

The motion, which passed Wednesday morning just hours after Toronto and Peel entered Stage 2 of the province's reopening process, was drafted in consultation with Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams.

Ontario government officials say they will continue working with Williams to monitor public health trends related to COVID-19 and "assess, on an ongoing basis, whether the provincial Declaration of Emergency needs to be extended further."

The same goes for all of the related emergency orders currently in still place.

Ontario again extends its state of emergency—until July 15 pic.twitter.com/arjruCOcfC — Meagan Fitzpatrick (@fitz_meagan) June 24, 2020

It has now been more than three months since Ontario Premier Doug Ford first declared a province-wide state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic — a drastic, yet necessary, move that likely saved tens of thousands of lives.

The declaration (and most orders made under it) has been extended no less than six times since March 17, most recently prior to today for a 28-day-long period ending June 30.

Under this extension, Ford's government will retain its expanded powers under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act until July 15 — or later, depending on how the trends pan out and what those in power decide.