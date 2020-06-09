There's a board in Toronto to write what you want to do when the lockdown is over

Go to the beach, travel, see a concert, have a party, go to the Toronto Islands, touch my friends, hug loved ones — these are just some of the things people wrote on what they want to do when this whole lockdown in Ontario is over.

Located at the corner of Sheridan and College streets, the the @whenthisisoverboard, invites people to write down their post-pandemic dreams.

The project was started by local artist RobP (@robpfeelinfree) with assistants Lily and Bartosh in late April. Rob said he started to notice that everyone had "far-away eyes" during the first couple weeks of lockdown.

"Everyone was weirded out about each other, real sketchy. I wanted to find some way that people could interact with each other through this thing."

Inspired by the Before I Die global art project by Candy Chang, Rob set to work creating the installation. People write on the board with pieces of coloured chalk, which they can take home afterward to prevent contamination.

The board has proved popular, filling up roughly every three days before it's wiped down again. The crew has since added three smaller panels nearby.

Rob said the community response has been great.

"You get to see that everyone wants to hug their mom, everyone wants to see family and travel and again. Then you get some really thoughtful, super funny responses."

He said there's been a fair share of cheeky ones as well. "I've turned a lot of d's into a lot of r's. So everyone loves Rick!"

Rob hopes the board will continue to inspire a sense of fun and connection while the city goes through this lockdown together.