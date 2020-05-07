This is when Home Depot is reopening in Ontario and what the stores will look like

Home Depot is reopening in Ontario this weekend, which is great news if you've fallen down the rabbit hole of a quarantine-inspired home renovation like many of us.

Restrictions surrounding retail stores are easing up to varying degrees across Canada, and Ontario is joining by allowing certain stores to re-open this weekend.

The province was the only one in Canada to order the closure of all garden centres, nurseries, hardware stores, and safety supply stores on April 4, forcing stores like Home Depot to function via deliveries and curbside pick-ups only.

But Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced yesterday that they'll be able to reopen as early as Friday for in-store payments, as long as they follow the rules.

Like all the other essential stores that have remained open in Ontario during this time, Home Depot says it's adopting the same social distancing measures to ensure the safety of their staff and customers.

According to Home Depot's director of corporate communications, Paul Berto, stores in Ontario will begin to limit the number of customers allowed at a time.

They've also implemented plexiglass screens, floor markers, and additional signage to help everyone maintain distance.

Essentially, they're the exact same precautions you've seen already implemented at grocery stores and pharmacies, meaning you'll finally be able to browse cans of paint in real life instead of on a web browser.

According to Berto, Home Depot garden centres in Ontario will open Friday, and stores will follow suit on Saturday.