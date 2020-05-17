Special weather statement issued for Toronto warning of significant rainfall

A special weather statement warning of significant rainfall in Toronto is set to put a bit of a damper on Victoria Day (as if that wasn't happening already).

The long weekend started off relatively sunny, but with more showers called for on Sunday and now a special weather statement issued for the holiday Monday seems to indicate more time inside is in store.

Sunshine this morning, then becoming cloudy & cooler this afternoon w/ a raw east wind off Lake Ontario; Rain will develop late afternoon/evening; Rain (heavy at times) tonight & Monday; Drier mid/late next week but east wind off Lake Ont. keeps the GTA cool; Warmer next weekend pic.twitter.com/wjC3Niakmh — Doug Gillham (@gtaweather1) May 17, 2020

The special weather statement says that rain should be starting up this evening and continuing throughout Monday. Total rainfall is expected to be from 25 mm up to 5o mm in some parts of the GTA.

The high this time of year is normally 20 C, but tomorrow it should be a wet and blustery 10 or 12 C. At least you can still wear shorts and bikinis at home.