Ontario reports 434 new cases of COVID-19 and 40 deaths

Ontario health officials have confirmed 434 new cases of COVID-19 in the province as of Sunday morning, bringing the provincial total to date to 17,553.

The new number marks a slight decrease following a spike on Saturday, and it's just slightly less than Ontario's new daily average of 448.

Cases have been slowly decreasing over the past few weeks, and daily numbers are now a far cry from the record 640 new cases reported on April 24.

The province has also managed to significantly ramp up its testing efforts, with 17,146 tests conducted Saturday. A total of 327,505 tests have now been administered in Ontario, and 9,785 are currently under investigation.

Provincial officials previously said they aimed to be completing at least 16,000 tests per day by May 6, and it seems they've managed to meet that goal following criticism over the lack of testing in Ontario.

As of Sunday morning, health officials have also confirmed an additional 40 deaths in the province, bringing the total death toll to 1,216.

About 12,005 cases (68.4 per cent) in the province are now considered resolved, leaving 4,332 active cases.

Out of the total active cases, 1,010 patients are hospitalized with the virus — 232 of which are in ICU and 174 of which are on a ventilator.

Analysis: resolved/tests up/cases down 👍 — Steve Clark (@SteveClarkMedia) May 3, 2020

According to the province's daily Epidemiologic Summary, 209 outbreaks have been reported in long-term care homes, marking an increase of four outbreaks from the previous report. Health officials have also reported 590 deaths among residents/patients in long-term care homes, which is an increase of 12 deaths from the previous report.

While health officials have confirmed that Ontario has likely peaked in terms of new cases in the province, they've also said they need so see a consistent decline in new cases for at least two weeks before they can consider lifting lockdown restrictions and allowing more businesses to open.

On Friday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced that the first phase of reopening the economy would take place Monday, with a limited number of seasonal and outdoor businesses allowed to open. But Ford and provincial health officials maintain that a significant drop in daily case numbers is needed before we can enter phase two.

"As we begin planning for the next phase of our fight against COVID-19, Ontarians should continue to stay home as much as possible to ensure we stop as quickly as possible the spread of this virus," said Minister of Health Christine Elliott in a statement Friday.

"While we have made tremendous progress in our shared battle against this new virus, we are not done yet. We need to keep up the fight by continuing to practise physical distancing and good hygiene habits."