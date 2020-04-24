The amount of COVID-19 recoveries in Ontario now outnumbers active cases

Provincial health officials have confirmed 640 new cases of COVID-19 in the province as of Friday morning, but there's also some good news.

It seems the number of cases currently marked as resolved — which stands at 7,087 — is significantly higher than the amount of active cases (5,669).

There have now been a total of 13,519 confirmed coronavirus cases in Ontario to date.

The province is also reporting 50 news deaths, which is just slightly less than the 55 reported on Thursday. This brings the provincial death toll up to 763.

Ontario health officials also seem to be making good on their promise to ramp up testing efforts, with 12,295 tests reportedly completed yesterday. A total of 207,040 have now been completed in the province, and 5,414 remain under investigation.

Provincial officials say they hope to be administering at least 16,000 tests per day by May 6.

Meanwhile, the number of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ontario stands at 910, with 243 in ICU and 193 on ventilators.

According to the province's daily Epidemiologic Summary, 143 outbreaks have been reported in long-term care homes — an increase of eight outbreaks from the previous report.

A total of 463 deaths have been reported among residents/patients in long-term care homes — an increase of 105 deaths from the previous report.

The report also indicates that Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 59.1 per cent of cases.

So far, cases in healthcare workers account for 12.8 per cent of all cases, with 1,732 infections reported among them to date.

Public health officials and provincial leaders suggested earlier this week that the outbreak has likely reached its peak in Ontario in terms of community spread, but "congregate settings" such as long-term care homes and homeless shelters continue to see cases rising rapidly.

And while other provinces have begun to prepare and implement plans to loosen COVID-19 restrictions, Premier Doug Ford has indicated that the province of Ontario won't be reopening anytime soon.