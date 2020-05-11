Nearly three quarters of all COVID-19 patients in Ontario are now recovered

Ontario residents have sacrificed a lot (if not almost everything) over the past two months in an effort to save lives amid the global coronavirus pandemic — and public health data continues to show that our efforts have not been in vain.

Only 308 new cases of COVID-19 were reported through the province's integrated Public Health Information System on Sunday — more than 100 less than what was reported two weeks ago at the same time and less than half of the record 640 new cases confirmed April 24.

The rate at which cases are increasing per day is also falling rapidly, even as the province ramps up testing and even despite a few spikes in new case numbers along the way.

Three days ago that we were celebrating a record-low increase rate of 2.5 per cent. Today, we're sitting at 1.5 per cent growth per day.

Today’s Ontario COVID-19 data



308 net new cases - 1.5% growth rate - low



13970 tests, 9018 in the backlog, 2.2% positive - low



Follow the trends, not only the day to day



Charts in thread - demographics to come later today



Serenity Now! (RIP Jerry Stiller)#COVID19ON pic.twitter.com/3X4RqD9YXc — Sal Vella (@salvella) May 11, 2020

Even more encouraging, perhaps, are the volumes of patients who now appear to be recovering from the virus.

As of May 10, 73.6 per cent of all COVID-19 cases in Ontario had been marked as "resolved" on the Ministry of Health's dedicated coronavirus web portal, up from 73 per cent the day before and 70 per cent the day before that.

As of this morning, 15,131 of the 20,546 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ontario are considered to be resolved.

With 35 new deaths reported this morning, the overall mortality rate for COVID-19 in Ontario is currently 8.1 per cent.

At least 1,669 people have died as a result of contracting the 2019 novel coronavirus, according to the province, the majority of them (1,235) residents in long-term care homes.

While we have yet to reach less than 200 new cases per day — one of the criteria laid out by Ontario's chief medical officer of health for lifting emergency orders — rates of transmission among members of the general public have fallen steadily enough to allow the reopening of retail stores for curbside pickup today.

Public health authorities continue to ask that Ontario residents follow physical distancing and all other orders put into place during this current, newly-extended state of emergency. We're not out of the woods yet, but the light at the end of this tunnel we call COVID is getting brighter every day.