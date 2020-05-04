Ontario is now leading the country in daily COVID-19 tests

It looks like Ontario has finally caught up with testing for COVID-19 after weeks of lagging behind.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced today that the province is leading the country in daily testing volume and testing per capita.

"A few weeks ago, on April 10, I stood at this podium and promised you we were going to ramp up our testing. We set a target for 16,000 tests per day by May 6. Thanks to our incredible team, thanks to the hardworking folks in the health system, we beat that target," he said during his daily press conference at Queen's Park.

"And just over 20 days later, by May 1, we hit 17,000 tests a day."

"The good news is we're leading the country in daily testing volume, both in total tests and per capita."

On April 10th we set a target of 16K tests per day by May 6th. Thanks to our incredible team we’ve exceeded that target and are leaders in testing across Canada. But we won’t stop pushing now - there’s still work to do when it comes to beating this virus. https://t.co/mmtpRSCXq9 pic.twitter.com/S85AAn73gg — Doug Ford (@fordnation) May 4, 2020

A "new integrated laboratory system" has enabled more testing to be done across the province than previously.

The province-wide testing network consists of more than 20 organizations that provide "daily check-ins and processes that address operational needs" such as supplies, equipment, technical capacity and advances.

"Ontario has significantly increased testing and contact tracing capacity, allowing health experts to identify cases of COVID-19 and support efforts to stop the spread of the virus in the community, long-term care homes, and other congregate settings," reads a press release from the provincial government.

"Once test samples are collected and received from frontline staff, patients, residents and children, labs are providing test results generally within 24 to 48 hours."

The Ford government came under criticism last week for a lack of testing that had been performed in Ontario—the second most infected province in Canada.

So far, Ontario has conducted over 342,000 tests for the novel virus, while 17,923 cases are confirmed, there have been 12,505 recoveries and 1,300 deaths.