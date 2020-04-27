City
Amy Carlberg
Posted 5 hours ago
stores open in toronto

Toronto neighbourhood has new signs to indicate what's still open right now

Businesses in one Toronto neighbourhood are now placing signs in their windows to indicate whether they're open for pickup, delivery or online thanks to the actions of the local BIA.

It's a real-life representation of the Riverside BIA Directory, a colour-coded live map which indicates in real time what level businesses are operating at.

The colour codes are the same for the map and signs. Green indicates a business that's open but may have reduced hours and offerings, yellow means a business is open online or via phone only, and red means the business is closed for now.

stores open toronto

A sign posted to the window of White Lily Diner indicating they're open for online orders.

A little white rectangle on the signs can be used to fill in relevant contact info, like a website, social media account or phone number. Just some of the businesses already sporting the helpful signs include Eastbound Brewing, Dark Horse, Dresden Vision and Boxcar Social.

The Riverside BIA has also come up with a quirky list of ways you can support area businesses, including virtual bridal appointments with Sash and Bustle, Tiny Record Shop is selling vinyl on Instagram and Chi Junky is running virtual classes.

Lead photo by

blogTO

