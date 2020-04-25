Province gives green light for community gardens to operate in Toronto

City
community gardens open toronto

Toronto's parks and conservation reserves may still be closed, but the locally-run plots of land that help feed the city will be allowed to re-open, says the province. 

A new amendment to Ontario's state of emergency order issued Saturday will allow people to operate community gardens and allotment gardens.

"These gardens are an essential source of fresh food for some individuals and families, including those who face food insecurity," it said.

"Local medical officers of health will provide advice, recommendation, and instructions that the gardens must meet in order to operate, such as physical distancing and cleaning and disinfecting commonly used equipment and surfaces." 

Food security advocates argued that community gardens are part of the essential food-supply chain and successfully pushed for the re-opening of community gardens across Ontario. Initially they fell into the category of recreational outdoor spaces which were forced to close in March.

Toronto's community gardens sit within city-owned parks and land and  include over 70 locations in downtown Toronto, Scarborough and Etobicoke. 

