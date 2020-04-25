Ontario confirms parks will remain closed until at least the end of May

Ontario's provincial parks and conservation reserves will remain closed at least until May 31, 2020, according to a statement issued by officials today.

Despite the fact that the sun is shining and the annual bloom of cherry blossoms is right around the corner, parks will still remain closed to all recreational activities.

"This includes car camping, backcountry camping, roofed accommodations, day use opportunities, access points and all public buildings," says the statement on Ontario Parks operations issued by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Jeff Yurek, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks.

"Reservations for arrivals up to, and including, any further closure extension date will be automatically cancelled and reservation holders will receive a full refund with no penalty. We are also providing penalty-free refunds to reservation holders who wish to change or cancel their 2020 camping reservation, regardless of arrival date."

You can continue to visit the Ontario Parks website and keep checking in on the social media of parks for updates.

"The health and well-being of Ontarians is our government's number one priority," the statement continues. "Although we are making progress to stop the spread, the virus has not yet been contained. As a result, all but essential service workers must continue to stay at home and practice physical distancing."