Toronto is closing High Park so people can't gather for cherry blossoms

Toronto Mayor John Tory hinted at the fact that High Park might have to close this year to prevent the usual hordes of people from gathering to witness the beautiful cherry blossoms, and now we know for sure.

Toronto's chief communications officer, Brad Ross, confirmed today that the park will be closed to residents imminently to prevent crowds from forming amid the trees.

He said there is no date set yet for when the park will have to close, as closure dates will be weather dependent.

Instead, Ross says the city has developed a plan for a virtual experience for which details will be shared as trees begin to blossom in the coming weeks.

"The park is open but amenities inside the parks are closed. Due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak gatherings of large groups are prohibited. This includes crowds at High Park to watch the cherry blossoms," reads the High Park Toronto website. "Sorry folks, you may not be able to check out the cherry trees in full bloom this year."

As it currently stands, green spaces in parks across the city remain open but all park amenities are closed. The municipal government has also introduced a bylaw requiring residents to maintain a two-metre distance in all parks and public squares.

This past weekend, the city issued a statement indicating that Trinity Bellwoods Park remains the most problematic park in the city when it comes to people not following the social distancing regulations in place.

They also said hundreds of vehicles were turned away from Bluffer’s Park and a number of people attempted to ignore pylons and closure signs in Palace Pier Park to gather at Sheldon Lookout.