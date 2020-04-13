Ontario has added more than 13 million masks to its pandemic stockpile warehouses in recent days

As provinces across Canada do their best to anticipate and prepare for a surge in COVID-19 cases, the government of Ontario has confirmed the procurement of millions of units of essential medical gear and supplies.

The province confirmed Monday that over the last five days, more than 13 million surgical and procedural masks, 200,000 N95 respirator masks and 38 ventilators have been delivered to Ontario's pandemic stockpile warehouses.

We owe everything to our frontline workers. I want them to know we have their backs, and that means giving them the tools they need to do their jobs. We thank the people who have stepped up to help but there is more work to be done. Learn more: https://t.co/PvENrWFbHL pic.twitter.com/wHyjXhclFw — Doug Ford (@fordnation) April 13, 2020

"The global competition to secure critical personal protective equipment and medical supplies is fierce, yet our team of procurement specialists continues to locate the masks, gloves and ventilators we need to keep our frontline workers and patients safe," said Premier Doug Ford in a statement.

The province said they're also providing same-day deliveries to hospitals, long-term care and retirement homes as well as other facilities to ensure supplies and equipment are expedited to those most in need, including shipments this past weekend of 6.5 million surgical and procedural masks to over 650 providers across the province.

In addition, on Saturday, Alberta committed to send Ontario 250,000 N95 masks, 2.5 million surgical masks, 15 million surgical gloves, 87,000 safety goggles and 50 ventilators.

I want to extend my greatest thank you to @jkenney and the good people of Alberta for their generous donation of critical medical equipment and supplies. These supplies will go directly to the heroes on the frontlines. By standing together as Team Canada we will defeat COVID-19. — Doug Ford (@fordnation) April 13, 2020

The rest of the vital supplies and personal protective equipment has been procured through traditional suppliers and donations, as well as by working in collaboration with the federal government, other provinces and Ontario's manufacturers.

"I am pleased to report that we continue making significant progress in securing the necessary personal protective equipment needed to effectively respond to COVID-19," Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott said in a statement.

"Nothing is more important than protecting the health and safety of patients and the workers caring for them, as well as our first responders. We will continue working around the clock to add to the provincial stockpile to ensure that we are equipped to support those fighting this outbreak on the frontlines."

As of April 13, Ontario has received more than 14,500 submissions from businesses and private citizens offering to create or donate various supplies and equipment such as masks, face shields, testing equipment, ventilators, hand sanitizer, gowns and coveralls through the Ontario Together web portal.

The province says more than 9,000 emergency supply submissions have generated nearly $90 million in purchases of critical equipment and supplies.

"While Ontario is making progress in procuring critical supplies and equipment, the global supply chain remains constrained," notes the statement from the province.

"Conservation of supplies and equipment, particularly personal protective equipment is of utmost importance. The government is working to ensure those in priority areas and in urgent need are receiving the supplies they need."