Ontario confirms 510 new COVID-19 cases marking the lowest increase so far this week

Ontario public health officials have confirmed a total of 510 new COVID-19 cases in the province as of Wednesday morning — the smallest single-day increase in five days — for a provincial total of 12,245.

The last time cases increased by less than 500 was on April 18, when the province reported 485 new cases.

Health officials have also confirmed 37 new deaths in Ontario, bringing the total death toll to 659.

The province has managed to ramp up testing following pressure from Premier Doug Ford, with a total of 10,361 tests completed yesterday.

While this is the first time daily tests have surpassed 10,000, provincial officials have said they hoped to be administering 12,000 tests daily by today and 16,000 per day by May 6.

A total of 184,531 tests have now been completed in Ontario, and 6,845 are still under investigation.

For the first time, more than half of cases (6,221 or 50.8 per cent) are considered resolved.

Anyone else kind of reassured by the fact that Ontario tripled its daily testing but cases still aren’t skyrocketing? — E. Young (@psych_death) April 22, 2020

Meanwhile, the number of patients currently hospitalized with the virus has increased by 19 from yesterday for a total of 878. There are 243 patients in ICU and 192 on a ventilator.

According to the province's daily Epidemiologic Summary, which includes the most current information available from the integrated Public Health Information System (iPHIS) as of 4 p.m. April 21 and from the Toronto Public Health Coronavirus Rapid Entry System (CORES) as of 2 p.m. April 21, Greater Toronto Area public health units currently account for 59.3 per cet of cases.

The report also indicates that 56.8 per cent of coronavirus patients are female and 44 per cent of cases are 60 years of age and older.

So far, a whopping 125 outbreaks have been reported in long-term care homes in Ontario, with an increase of four outbreaks from the previous report.

Deaths among residents in long-term care homes currently account for about 44.7 per cent of total deaths in the province, with 295 total deaths reported today — an increase of 22 from the previous report.

New modelling data released Monday by Ontario's COVID-19 Command Table suggests that the outbreak may have already peaked in the province and we may now be through the worst of it in terms of community-spread cases.

Still, officials continue to warn that spread of the virus in congregate settings (such as long-term care homes and homeless shelters) appears to be growing.