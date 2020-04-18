More than 10,000 coronavirus cases and 500 deaths are now confirmed in Ontario

The province of Ontario surpassed two numerical milestones on Saturday morning with the confirmation of 485 new coronavirus patients and 36 new deaths.

As of April 17 at 4 p.m., 10,010 cases of COVID-19 had been recorded in the province's integrated Public Health Information System along with 514 total deaths due to the novel virus.

Most of the deaths tracked to date have been seen in people over the age of 80 (16.7 per cent of all cases) and between the ages of 60 and 79 (6.4 per cent of all cases.)

Nearly half of all confirmed cases (48.7) are now marked as "resolved" on the Ministry of Health's dedicated coronavirus website, which currently shows an overall mortality rate of 5.1 per cent.

These figures, released Saturday at 10:30 a.m., come after three consecutive days of Ontario setting new records for the highest jump in case numbers over 24 hours.

In its daily epidemiologic summary, Public Health Ontario is careful to note that its numbers aren't necessarily up to date, particularly when it comes to cases recorded in Toronto.

"As of April 16, 2020 at 12 noon, Toronto Public Health transitioned to using their Coronavirus Rapid Entry System (CORES) for reporting COVID-19 cases," reads the province's latest report. "Due to technical issues, COVID-19 data from Toronto Public Health may be incomplete for cases reported after April 16, 2020."

Public Health Ontario also specifies that "resolved" cases don't necessarily mean recovered — only that many patients are now 14 days past the onset of symptoms and remain out of hospital.

"Cases that are 14 days past symptom onset (if available) or 14 days past the episode date (for cases for whom the public health unit investigation is complete) are classified as resolved for non-fatal cases that are not currently listed as hospitalized," it reads. "Cases are also classified as resolved if the case is reported as 'recovered' in iPHIS."

More than 1,200 people are currently hospitalized in Ontario as a result of contracting COVID-19. One hundred and eight outbreaks have now been reported in long-term care homes across the province.

Daily #COVID19 update for April 18 (data as of end of day April 17). Unfortunately, Canada case count has been accelerating up the last 6 days and it's not due to increased testing. USA is doing a bit better, but also not flattening the curve. #covidCanada | cc: @B2Bspecialist pic.twitter.com/VeSPTam1an — Craig DesBrisay (@craigthusiast) April 18, 2020

It remains to be seen if the worst of the pandemic is over locally, but Ontario's chief medical officer health said on CBC Radio this morning that he and others in the community do "feel we have peaked."

Data modellers are expected to release their latest predictions on Monday regarding how many people will die or become infected over the course of the pandemic.

As of April 18, Canada's federal government is reporting 32,412 cases of COVID-19 across the country and 1,346 deaths.

The World Health Organization latest situation report puts the global confirmed case count at 2,160,207. At least 146,088 people across the world had been killed by the 2019 novel coronavirus as of Saturday morning.