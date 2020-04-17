Ontario reports 564 new COVID-19 cases and 55 more deaths in highest daily increase so far

Ontario health officials have confirmed 564 new COVID-19 cases and 55 additional deaths in the province as of Friday morning, bringing the provincial total to 9,525.

This represents the highest daily increase in cases and deaths since the outbreak began in Ontario on January 15.

According to the province's COVID-19 dedicated webpage, the additional cases represent a 6.3 per cent increase from the previous report.

There have now been a total of 478 deaths linked to the virus in Ontario, while 4,556 — or 47.8 per cent of cases — are considered to be resolved.

Overall, the province has conducted a total of 136,992 tests to date. They're reporting that 8,899 tests were conducted yesterday alone, which is down slightly from the 9,001 tests processed the day before but still in line with the province's goal of processing 8,000 tests by April 15. Provincial officials say they intend to administer 14,000 tests by April 29.

Meanwhile, a growing backlog of tests includes 5,993 cases currently under investigation.

A total of 829 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, while 245 are in ICU and 200 are on ventilators.

According to Ontario's daily Epidemiologic Summary, which includes the most current information available from the integrated Public Health Information System (iPHIS) as of 4 p.m. April 16, Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 55.6 per cent of all cases in the province.

The report also indicates that 106 outbreaks have been reported in long-term care homes.

Nationwide, Canada is reporting a total of 30,670 coronavirus cases and 1,250 deaths as of April 17 at 10:45 a.m.