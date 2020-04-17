Ontario reports 564 new COVID-19 cases and 55 more deaths in highest daily increase so far
Ontario health officials have confirmed 564 new COVID-19 cases and 55 additional deaths in the province as of Friday morning, bringing the provincial total to 9,525.
This represents the highest daily increase in cases and deaths since the outbreak began in Ontario on January 15.
According to the province's COVID-19 dedicated webpage, the additional cases represent a 6.3 per cent increase from the previous report.
There have now been a total of 478 deaths linked to the virus in Ontario, while 4,556 — or 47.8 per cent of cases — are considered to be resolved.
Status of #COVID19 in #Ontario [Apr 17 10:30am]: 9525 known cases* (564 new cases, 478 total deaths, 55 new deaths, 5993 results pending)#COVID19ontario #covid19Canada #COVIDー19 #onhealth #COVID19ON #onpoli #COVID_19 #covidontario— Dr. Jennifer Kwan (@jkwan_md) April 17, 2020
Data: https://t.co/wWVxY8Phf0 pic.twitter.com/r63rMJhH6Q
Overall, the province has conducted a total of 136,992 tests to date. They're reporting that 8,899 tests were conducted yesterday alone, which is down slightly from the 9,001 tests processed the day before but still in line with the province's goal of processing 8,000 tests by April 15. Provincial officials say they intend to administer 14,000 tests by April 29.
#COVID19 cases in #Ontario by %📈— Dr. Jennifer Kwan (@jkwan_md) April 17, 2020
🟢Resolved: 47.8%
🔵Active (non-hospitalized): 38.5%
🔵Hospitalized non-ICU: 6.1%
🔴ICU non-ventilated: 0.5%
🔴ICU+ventilator: 2.1%
⚫️Deceased: 5.0%#COVID19 #COVID19ON #covid19Canada #onhealth pic.twitter.com/Vb9xKlYBQ3
Meanwhile, a growing backlog of tests includes 5,993 cases currently under investigation.
A total of 829 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, while 245 are in ICU and 200 are on ventilators.
Hospitalizations/ICU for #COVID19 in #Ontario📈🇨🇦— Dr. Jennifer Kwan (@jkwan_md) April 17, 2020
Hospitalizations non-ICU: 582
ICU non-ventilated: 45
ICU+ventilator: 200
This is the curve to watch for "flattening"! #COVIDー19 #COVID19ON #COVID19Ontario #PlankTheCurve #FlattenTheCurve pic.twitter.com/BsA8uB7S5g
According to Ontario's daily Epidemiologic Summary, which includes the most current information available from the integrated Public Health Information System (iPHIS) as of 4 p.m. April 16, Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 55.6 per cent of all cases in the province.
The report also indicates that 106 outbreaks have been reported in long-term care homes.
Nationwide, Canada is reporting a total of 30,670 coronavirus cases and 1,250 deaths as of April 17 at 10:45 a.m.
